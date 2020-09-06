Uniontown
Bruce R. Nagy, 60, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1960, the son of the late Louis C. Sr. and Anne Marie Benco Nagy.
Bruce is survived by his brother, sister, and their families.
He was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He had been employed at Emerald Mine. Most recently, he was actively involved with and faithful to the City Missions Men’s Shelter. He was Roman Catholic by faith.
Bruce is now at peace with no more demons to fight.
Services were private and handled by the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
