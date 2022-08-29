Bruce Terrance O'Neil

Point Marion
Bruce Terrance "Terry" O'Neil, 81, of Point Marion, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Sundale Rest Home, following a lengthy illness. Born in Uniontown on April 18, 1941, he was, he was a son of the late Bruce E. and Hollis Nehls O'Neil.
A 1959 graduate of Point Marion High School,
Terry honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was active for many years in the Point Marion community, being a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion, Post 499, Trustee for the F.O.E. #1932, and former secretary of the Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a member for over 50 years.
Terry was a service technician for the Xerox Corp, retiring after 38 years with the company.
Surviving is his wife, Mary Jo Vidonish O'Neil; two sons, Bret O'Neil of Point Marion, and Brandon O'Neil and wife Lyndi of San Angelo, Texas; three grandchildren, Josie, Bailey and Jack; and one brother, Shawn O'Neil and wife Jodie of Point Marion.
A brother, Scott O'Neil, passed away July 6, 2022.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.
Online condolences for his family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com
