Bruno Shemansky, Jr., 61, of Brownsville, formerly of Daisytown, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born January 2, 1961, in Charleroi, a son of the late Bruno and Sara Mae Crusan Shemansky, Sr.
He was a former truck driver. Bruno enjoyed spending his time and doing odd jobs at Rye’s Restaurant, especially walking the three dogs, his “Babies.” He will be sadly missed by his Rye’s family and friends.
No services will be held. Arrangements in the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME.
