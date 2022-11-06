Fernandina Beach, Fla.
Bruno Smith, 75, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born in Frille, Germany August 26, 1947, a son of Adam and Josephine Najdek Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Pikulski; and brothers, Frank Smith, Joseph Smith and Stanley Smith.
Bruno will be remembered as a giving, caring, and selfless man.
A U.S. Army veteran, he achieved the rank of Specialist and earned a Bronze Star during his service in the Vietnam War.
Bruno went on to work as a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. He was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fernandina Beach.
Bruno is survived by brothers and sisters, Anna Mays, John (Carol) Smith, Catherine Petipas, Walter Smith; sisters-in-law, June Smith, Chantal Smith, Cindy Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bruno’s family will receive friends for a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, in St. Francis of Assisi Church - Footedale Site, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.