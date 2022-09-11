Uniontown
Bryan Jon Murphy, 72, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, September, 8, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Bryan was born on January 27, 1950, the son of John “Jack” and Muriel Rhodes Murphy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Travis Murphy.
Bryan made the world a better place. Our loss is heaven’s gain. He was a 48 year member of the Uniontown Volunteer Fire Department, Keystone Company. He loved hunting, baseball and relaxing at North Myrtle Beach, S.C., but more than anything else, he loved his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Linda J. Murphy; son, Justin Murphy, and wife Miranda, of Pittsburgh; daughter, Lauren and husband Brian Rousseau, of Canonsburg; grandchildren, Maddie, Olivia and Jack Murphy, all of Pittsburgh; brother, Bruce and wife Raianna Murphy, of Carmichaels; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen Rock and husband John, Joanne Conchilla and husband Robert and Mary Latsnic and husband Charles, all of Uniontown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care and comfort.
In memory of Bryan, memorial donations can be made to the Uniontown Volunteer Fire Department, Keystone Company.
