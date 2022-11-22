Uniontown
Bryan Lee McCallum, 56, of Uniontown, formerly of West Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, after a short illness.
Bryan was born on October 18, 1966, to Paul L. McCallum and Marguerite "Peggy" G. Deibel McCallum. He graduated from Brownsville Area High School in 1985.
Bryan was a fantastic artist and had a particular talent building model cars, for which he won multiple awards at local model car competitions and was featured in several publications. He was also a lover of movies and music, and briefly played bass guitar in a rock band. Bryan had a love for the Canadian Progressive Rock band, Rush, having been to many of their concerts in the Pittsburgh area.
Bryan is predeceased by his father, Paul L. McCallum; his mother, Marguerite "Peggy" G. McCallum; his paternal grandfather, whom he adored, Fred N. McCallum; his paternal grandmother, Ruby J. McCallum; his maternal grandfather, Charles H. Deibel; his maternal grandmother, Lavina Fisher; and many aunts and uncles.
Bryan will be sorely missed by his son, Bryant T. McCallum (Amanda Poland), of Bentleyville; his sister, Lori G. McCallum (Rob Anderson), of Las Vegas, Nev.; his brother, Sean P. McCallum (Samantha), of Tempe, Ariz.; a niece, four nephews, many cousins and friends.
The McCallum family wishes to give a very special thank you to Fred and Kimberly Deberry for their unwavering friendship to Bryan.
Family and friends will be received at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after which Bryan will be laid to rest near his father and mother at Taylor Cemetery in Centerville.
