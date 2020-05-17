Bulou Makitalena Bote Tuicakau-Toaisi, It is with saddened hearts that the family of Bulou Toaisi announces her passing.
Bulou (Buna) is survived by her loving husband, Kilamatua Toaisi; daughters, Anei and Teilea; sons, Ken and Hollis; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
She has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness.
Private services were under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main St, Uniontown, PA, and were held 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 15th from and Saturday, May 16th at 11:00 the hour of service. Interment immediately followed at Oaklawn Cemetery in Uniontown, PA.
Tributes and condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
