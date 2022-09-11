Uniontown
Bunny Gibson, 79, of Uniontown, went home to her Lord and Savior Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Passavant Hospital.
She was born January 15, 1943, in Brier Hill, to the late Robert K. and Mildred I. Moody Beatty.
She was a member of New Hope Uniontown Free Methodist Church, where she loved to play her bass guitar with her praise team.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Chester C. Gibson, to whom she was married for 51 years; son-in-law, Jesse Rutherford, Jr.; oldest granddaughter, Samantha Gibson Carr; youngest granddaughter, Courtney Jo Rutherford; and great-grandson, Jeff Thomas, Jr.
Bunny is survived by four children, Ken Gibson and wife Robin, Charlie Gibson and wife Renee, Ida Lynn Thomas and favorite son-in-law Bruce, Pam Gibson and boyfriend Rich Sipko; nine grandchildren, Brandi (Larry), Trayci, Kendra, Brandon, Melissa (Brent), Jodie (Chad), Jamie Beth, Brucie (Mandy), Brett Harley, Samantha (Harry); 11 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Payton, Kiera, Dom, Mav, Everlee, Brenna, Erilyn, Quinn, Abram and Jesse; brother, Bill Beatty (Jeannie); sister, Bobbi Tush (Jim); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 11, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 12, when a celebration of life will be held and anyone is welcome to share memories. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery.
