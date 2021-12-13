Hopwood
C. David Show, 57, of Hopwood, a firm believer in walking with Christ, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born October 8, 1964, to the late Clayton Dorman Show and the late Elsie Mae Detrick Show.
David owned Affordable Structures in Markleysburg, PA. Previously, he spent 25 years proudly working as a paramedic and as a Hopwood volunteer fireman.
He was a member of the Laurel Highlands High School graduating Class of 1982 and was the Vice President of Junior Achievement. He had attended Liberty Baptist Church.
David was extremely active, having served as a Fayette County Deputy Coroner; a team member of the Washington County S.W.A.T. and as a firearms instructor for ICE.
He was an officer for the Show Family Reunion; a co-host of the "Voices 4 Liberty" radio program and the host of "Truth 4 America" radio program, both on WMBS.
He was the former Fayette County Republican Party Chairman; the founder of the Fayette Patriots and a National Tea Party Member.
He was a proud sponsor of Brownsville Youth Soccer and an Ambassador of the 10 Commandment Monument placement.
David was an avid walleye fisherman and the founder of the Western PA Anglers. He was incredibly proud to be on Cabela's National Walleye Tournament trail from 2001-2004. He loved the outdoors and thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent camping.
David was the 2018 Heart Story of the Year Recipient for Uniontown Hospital from the American Heart Association.
He was generous with both his time and resources and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Roberta M. Forquer Show; his daughter, Ashley Show and grandson, Logan Quairiere; his siblings, Carol Cox and Deborah (Bruce) Besmen, several nieces and nephews and his best friend, his dog, Molly.
David's family takes great comfort in knowing that his last moment here on Earth was followed by his very first moment in Heaven!
Friends will be received 10 a.m, to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, and 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 15, the hour of service at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
