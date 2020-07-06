Calvin Charles Jenkins passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was a son of the late Mary (Barerra) Naranjo and Charles William Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Sandoval; and grandmother Letti Turney.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Jenkins; children Rick and wife Jennea of Tennessee, Tamara Wilder and husband Larry of Texas, Brian and wife Kaitlyn of Bruceton Mills, and Mary Assem and husband Kareem of Uniontown. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Malia, Ryan, Lauren, Harlie, Levi, Leah, Lilah and Selene; brother Danny Sandoval and wife Vicki; sisters Saundra Blanchard and husband Dan, Leandra Sandoval and partner Clarence German; stepmother Annette Jenkins and his tia, Jessie Narvarro.
Calvin was employed at the Yough Lake Marina for more than 30 years.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a service, Saturday, July 11, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
