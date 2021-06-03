Calvin "Tooter" Reid passed away in his home Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Tooter served in the United States Army. He was a kind man who was loved by many and he was always willing to be of service to his community.
He had one son, Calvin Reid; other relatives and many friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
A private funeral service with military honors will be held Friday morning. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the funeral home.
