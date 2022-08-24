Camilla Lucy Hudacek Kraynak

Connellsville
Camilla “Camille” Lucy Hudacek Kraynak, 92, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, August 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 31, 1930, in Smock, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Herchko Hudacek.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1947 and St. John’s Nursing School in Pittsburgh.
Camilla was employed as a Registered Nurse at Connellsville State Hospital in the Maternity Ward for many years and later worked as an industrial nurse at Anchor Hocking until her retirement.
She then became a devoted caretaker of family and friends.
She loved baking cookies and spending time with her family. She was a loving and supportive grandmother, regularly attending school and sporting events and was often their biggest cheerleader.
She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and was also a longtime member of the Christian Mothers, where she enjoyed making Slovak food for church sales and events.
Camilla is survived by three children, Maryann Kraynak, Damian Kraynak (Sharon Bryner), and JoFrancelle Ermine (Edward); her granddaughters, Vanessa Abel, Krysta Ermine (Adam Torrance), and Kaylee Ermine (Brent Plisko); her beloved granddog, Olly Ermine; and sister, Mary Ann Hudacek Buberniak (late Vlad Buberniak).
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Meyers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Camilla was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John “Jack” Kraynak; infant granddaughter, Mary Jo Ermine; and her siblings, Martin Hudacek, Clement Hudacek, the Rev. Edward Hudacek, Monica Hudacek Niemeyer and an infant brother, Aloysius Hudacek; and two special aunts, Julia and Anne Herchko.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 25, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be held, Friday, August 26.
A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. will immediately follow in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Committal will follow in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Cemetery.
The family of Camilla would like to extend a special thank you to the Rev. Julius Capongpongan from the Connellsville Catholic Churches for his weekly visits, which always brightened Camilla’s day. The family would also like to thank Dr. Rachel Esposito and staff, as well as Dr. Jacobson and Penn Highlands Hospital nurses for taking such good care of their mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in honor of Camilla, to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 116 South 2nd Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.