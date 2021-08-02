Candance Renee Sabatula

Denbeau Heights
Looking at the pile of failed attempts on the table, I realize writing an obituary for your child is nearly impossible. It leaves you absolutely empty and breathless. As I cling to her favorite hoodie, a gift she received from Chris and I glance over at her 9 year old son, I begin yet another attempt. God does not equip us with the skills necessary to bury your child. Changing the expected cycle of life is the most difficult challenge a parent will face.
On July 28, 2021, our daughter, Candance "Candi" Renee Sabatula, age 42, of Denbeau Heights, left this earth far too early. A daughter of Kevin and Cheryl Sabatula, born in Uniontown, on December 30, 1978.
Candi evolved into a beautiful, loving person. Her love of people, flawless beauty, infectious smile, her unique laugh, and outstanding personality make it clear to everyone she met, that she would live her life to the fullest. Candi never met a stranger.
As she gracefully enters into the gates of heaven, she leaves to cherish her memories, her greatest accomplishment, her son, Easton Rawlings Sabatula, age 9, whom her love for baseball encouraged her to name him after the companies that make a baseball bat Easton and a glove Rawlings. Also left to cherish these memories are her brother Tyler Sabatula and his wife Kayla, of Vesta 6; and soon-to-arrive niece, Reagan Ann Sabatula.
A 1997 honor student and graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School, her love of people drove her to attend California University of Pennsylvania, earning her bachelor's Degrees in Early Childhood Education then continuing onto Westmoreland County Community College to earn her second bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences specializing in Geriatrics.
An energetic and self-motivated person, Candi has achieved many accomplishments. She spent the years 1994-1998 participating in multiple annual Red Cross Blood Donor Drives. While working with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Steeler Donor Days, she alone collected 108 pints of blood. Candi took special pride in initiating the first Beth-Centers walk-a-thon to benefit the United Way of Washington County, solely raising $823. In addition, she volunteered at Washington County Ecumenical Outreach Project; the American Cancer Society; Fayette County SPCA and the American Kennel Club; ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Drive; League of Mercy program delivering gifts to area nursing homes during the holidays; International Order of Odd Fellows-Buckwheat Dinner; the Fayette County Fair, Center in the Woods; Monessen Heritage Festival, area senior citizen centers; and Curry Nursing Home. The awards Candi received include 1st place - PA PTA Reflections Contest; PA State Representative for National Literature and Cultural Arts in Florida; and 1st place - World Federalist Essay Contest. She was also listed among the who's-who of American High School Students six times.
In addition to Easton, Tyler, and her parents, Kevin and Cheryl, Candi leaves her grandparents: the late Mr. and Mrs. Gerald K. Huey Sr. and Georgenne Huey; the late Mr. Eugene T. Sabatula and surviving grandmother Mrs. Beverly Sabatula of Bitner, PA; and Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Frazier and Diane Frazier who reside in Daisytown. Her uncles and aunts include Mr. and Mrs. Gerald K. Huey Jr. and Barbara of Daisytown; the late Mr. Danny R. Huey and surviving wife Kathy who resides in Florida; Mr. and Mrs. Donald A. Huey and Debbie of Ruffsdale; Mr. and Mrs. Barry Sullivan and Pam of Brownsville; Mr. and Mrs. Michael W. Huey and Kristie of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; and Mr. and Mrs. Albert J. Sabatula and Marcie of North Carolina; as well as multiple great aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Also surviving to cherish her memories is her special friend, Chris Barli of Malden.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 2, in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 323 Fourth Street, Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor. Funeral Services will begin at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Amory Merriman, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to start a savings account/college fund for Candi's son, Easton Rawlings Sabatula.
