Carmichaels
Candice Riggi, 72, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Washington Premiere Healthcare.
She was born December 10, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John and Goldie White Riggi.
Candice was a 1967 graduate of Carmichaels High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Waynesburg University.
Ms. Riggi was employed as a home health care worker for many years and was also employed at TRIPIL in Washington.
Surviving are a daughter, Camilla Campbell of Bonita Springs, Fla.; fiance Shawn Morosky of Fredericktown; five brothers, Guy Riggi (Gloria) and James Riggi (Barb), both of Carmichaels, Johnny Riggi (Josie) of Rices Landing, Phil Riggi (Roxanne) of Canonsburg and Glen Riggi (Connie) of Virginia Beach, Va.; three sisters, Rosaland Hopkins (Lou) of Sewickley, Debbie Riggi and Tina Riggi, both of Carmichaels; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Jackie Riggi Pratt and Dena Riggi; two infant siblings; two nephews, Maxum Hopkins and Guy Riggi.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., Fredericktown. Interment will be in Garards Fort Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to NDSS, 8E 41 St., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, www.NDSS.org/donate/.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
