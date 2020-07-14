Uniontown
Candie Todaro Wood, 55, of Uniontown, formerly of Newell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born in North Charleroi on July 14, 1964, she was the daughter of Norma Jean "Sis" Rose Todaro, who survives and resides in West Newton, and the late Dominick "Chinky" Todaro.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wood; brothers, Frank (Diane) Todaro, James (Barb) Todaro, Mark (Carolyn) Todaro and Fred (Debbie) Todaro; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com Additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Bible Alliance Church, 1300 Mt. Pleasant Road, West Newton, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. with her brother, Pastor Frank Todaro, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in Candie's name, can be made to Bible Alliance Church.
