Candy J. Moats, 51, of Hiller, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Friends will be received at TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, June 5, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, June 6, 2022, with Pastor Bill Kiger officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
