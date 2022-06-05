Hiller
Candy J. Moats, 51, of Hiller, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
She was born on Monday, June 15, 1970, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Rosco and Gladys Hiling Turner.
Candy was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jimmie Moats; and her brother, Jeffrey Turner.
She was the most loving person with a heart of gold, she loved spending time at the beach or going to the zoo, especially with her grandchildren.
She was a very hard worker and worked most of her life as a nurse’s aide. Everyone loved to be around her because of her contagious smile and sweet laughter. Though she battled many health issues she still stayed strong and fought with everything she had.
Left to cherish her memory are her fiance, Brian Belliconish; children, Jr. Moats, Tiffany Moats, Brian Moats and his wife Alisha; grandchildren, Adelynn Moats, Blake Moats, Kira Shea, Adelina Belliconish; her sisters, Judith Miller, Patty Wolfe; brothers, David Turner, John Turner, Phil Turner; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her faithful companion, her dog Chloe.
Friends will be received at TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, June 5, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, June 6, 2022, with Pastor Bill Kiger officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
