Uniontown
Candy Sue Neff, 63, of Uniontown, died Friday, June 18, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 19, 1957, in Norfolk, Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Franklin and Mary Pitts Neff; and siblings Franklin C. Neff Jr., Georganna Foreman, Robbie Lynn Neff, James Edward Neff and Harold Allen Neff.
Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Thomas Nestor; three children, Patricia Michaels and husband Ricky, Phillip Burnworth Jr. and wife Timmee, and Kathryn Demark and husband John; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Deborah Casteel and husband Joe, and Patricia Kooser and husband Alf; and many nieces and nephews.
Candy loved spending time with her family, cooking, sewing and was a woman of many talents who enjoyed teaching and sharing them with her family and friends.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, June 22, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating.
