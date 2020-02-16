West Brownsville
Carey Nelson Kyper, 71, of West Brownsville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
He was born September 6, 1948, in West Brownsville, the son of Hubert and Mary Vargulich Kyper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolly Dascenzo.
Carey graduated from Brownsville High School and went on to California University of Pennsylvania where he played baseball. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Marines he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. He also drove tractor trailer trucks for Werner Trucking Company.
He will be sadly missed by his two children, Sabrina Kyper Sublett and Chad Kyper; three granddaughters, Hayden and Piper Urich and Evelene Kyper; brother, Peter Kyper and wife Judy; sister, Kim Brashear and husband Rocky; brother-in-law, Rich Dascenzo; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are private per the family's request and are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Memorial donations can be made in Carey's name to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
