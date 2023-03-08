Uniontown
Carl A. Schmolke, 76, of Uniontown, went home to Jesus, on Friday, March 3, 2023, after a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born in New Orleans, La., the son of Carl and Kathryn Schmolke, who predecease him. He is also predeceased by a son, Todd Schmolke; daughter, Belynda Cunningham; and grandson, Jonathan Cunningham.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Virginia Lashbaugh Schmolke; his son, Bruce Schmolke, of Uniontown; granddaughters, Myranda Cunningham, Katrina Schmolke and Taryn Schmolke; his brother, Hugh (Marcy) Schmolke, of Frostburg, Md.; extended family, Doris and William Schweiger and family, of Pittsburgh and Mark and Linda Richardson and family, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Additionally, many nieces, nephews and friends, with whom he enjoyed spending time. He is also survived by his faithful furry companion, Tanner.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at DEAN WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 W Church Street, Fairchance. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cleveland Blind Rehabilitation Center, VA Medical Center, 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106.
The family wants to express sincere appreciation for the WVU Hospice team, especially nurse Melissa, who was wonderful in caring for Carl.
Interment will be private.
