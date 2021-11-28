Allison
Carl Calvin Talbert, 90, of Allison, passed away Monday afernoon, November 15, 2021, in Uniontown Health and Rehab Center, Uniontown. He was born August 14, 1931, in Allison, a son of Carl Griffith and Esther Gibson Talbert.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Loraine Mazzacco, Gwendolyn Elva Metzner, James Talbert, Joseph Nelson Talbert. Carl was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews.
In honoring Carl's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. He was interred in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Monday, November 22.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, has been entrusted with Carl's professional funeral services.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
