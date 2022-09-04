Uniontown
Carl E. Deluca Jr., 88, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 16, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Carl E. Deluca Sr. and Grace Busovny Deluca.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Menchio Deluca; brothers, Michael Deluca and John Deluca; and sister, Patricia Labuda.
Carl was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and also attended Drafting School. He worked as a draftsman for Elliot Company in Jeannette and for PennDot.
Carl served with the United States Army. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Roman Catholic Church of Greensburg. Carl was a lifetime member of AMVETS #103, VFW Post 33, American Legion #51 of Greensburg, Assunta Italian Club in Mt. Pleasant and the Heckla Club.
Left to cherish Carl's memory are his longtime companion, Bonnie Fazenbaker of Uniontown; sister, Agnes Lipko and husband Andy of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law, Lisa Cali and husband Joseph of Apollo, sister-in-law, Patricia Deluca of Philadelphia; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive family and friends from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 5th, and from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by a Blessing Service celebrating Carl's life at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Contributions in memory of Carl can be made to Wounded Warrior's Project.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
