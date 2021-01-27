Hopwood
Carl E. Johnson Sr., 71, of Hopwood, passed away January 24, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born April 2, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Thomas Dewey Johnson and Clara Victoria Powell Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella B. Spivey Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Tonya Greene, Margretta Austin, Carl Johnson Jr., Makka Johnson, Clayton Johnson, Cory Johnson and Christa Johnson. Also surviving is one sister, Margaretta Worthington along with many grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was a member of Curry Dyson Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Post 51.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.