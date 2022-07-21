Carl Edward Rossi

formerly of Uniontown
Carl "Chuck" Edward Rossi, born in Uniontown December 26, 1940, was called home to his Lord Thursday, June 30, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Rossi and Evelyn Sanzi.
Carl is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, Lois Ann Rossi of Donora; and daughter, Alyson Rene Rossi Newton and son-in-law Keith. Carl is also survived by his siblings, brother, Harry Michael Sages (Kay) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and sister, Julianne Turrentine (Moe) of Deep Creek, Md.
Carl spent his last 10 years living with his wife, Lois, in Richmond, Va., and next door to his only daughter.
After gaining his Bachelor of Arts degree from Waynesburg College and Masters in Education from West Virginia University, Carl went on to teach Secondary Education in the subjects of Ancient History, Economics and Legal Studies at Geibel Catholic High School for 35 years. During his time as an educator, Carl also acted as the faculty sponsor of cross-country track and the Stock Market Club. Carl taught his students through the principles of hard work, dedication and one of his embodying characteristics - Organization!
Known for his great artistic talent and love of gardening and ornithology, Carl spent a lifetime bringing beauty to so many through his artwork and the glorious gardens he created at both of his homes in Uniontown and Richmond. A lover of wildlife, Carl spent much time participating in Cornell University's Bird Watching Study. During most of his lifetime, Carl enjoyed many hikes, bike rides and cross-country skiing in the Laurel Mountains.
Carl's spirit continues through not only his surviving family, but also through the gallery of artwork, journals, and other treasures he has left behind. While a void is left here on earth, we may only take comfort in your finding everlasting peace and rest. Never will a butterfly flap its wings, or a flower unfold its petals without our thoughts of you.
Carl will be interred in the Columbarium at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond. A private prayer service, for immediate family only, will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, at giving.lewisginter.org/tribute-gifts
