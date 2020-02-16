Formerly of Smithfield
Carl Leslie "Tack" Swaney, of Lake Placid, Fla., passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
He was born in R.D. #2, Smithfield, April 15, 1936, to Garwood and Hazel Swaney.
Carl came from Valley City, Ohio, after working for MTD Products for 33 years.
He moved to Florida in 2000 and enjoyed his many friends in Camp Florida Resort.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; two grandchildren, Jessica and Ryan Marston; three great-grandchildren, Emery, Gabriel and Bree; a sister, Anna Louise Miller; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Janet and Bonnie; and two children, Carl Jr. and Robin.
The family will greet friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, February 17, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Roger Yeager officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
