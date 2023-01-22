Uniontown
Carl M. Litman, 82, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
He was born Monday, March 18, 1940, in Uniontown, a son of Michael and Catherine Putanko Litman.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Patrick Litman, Daniel Litman, Joyce Prodan, Michael Litman and Joni Ewing.
Family was the most important part of Carl's life and he prided himself on spending time with them.
He was a lifetime member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church. He served his country with The United States Army and he was a member of the Continental 2 Gun Club.
He was a drummer in his high school band and later played the drums for the band The Domino's. He also loved playing Blackjack at the casino.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Marie Belle Litman, with whom he celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary January 13, 2023.
He is also survived by his son, Donald Litman (Jennifer); grandson, SGT Riley Litman (Haley); siblings, Victor Litman (Dolly), Elaine Conway, Kathy Stronko (Al) and Chris Seighman (Tim); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 22, and until 10 a.m. Monday, January 23, when Panachida prayers will be said at the funeral home prior to the procession to church.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with the Very Reverend Vasyl Symyon as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hopwood, where military honors will be accorded by The AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Memorial contributions can be made, in memory of Carl, to St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 185 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
