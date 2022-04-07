Uniontown
Carl R. Hancheck, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born June 30, 1937, in Gates, a son of the late Paul P. and Susan Marcinak Hancheck.
Carl was a graduate of German Township High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Before retiring, he was employed as a roller at US Steel, Homestead Works.
After retiring, he enjoyed spending his time outdoors.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Marie Ptak; and his brother, John Hancheck.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Connie Hancheck of Uniontown; son, Mike Hancheck and wife Shelly of Fairmont, W.Va.; grandchildren, Cody Kilo and Sydney Hancheck; brothers, Paul Hancheck of Cleveland, Ohio, and Ken and wife Gail Hancheck of Murrells Inlet, S.C.
Private interment at 12 noon, Saturday, April 9, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone, with Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Arrangements entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
