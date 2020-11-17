Uniontown
Carla Marie Musgrave Arshen, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born August 24, 1948, on St. Paul Island, Alaska. She was proud of her Aleut heritage and enjoyed telling stories about her people and her island. She wrote many poems and short stories about her Aleut history. She was very creative and was working on a series of Aleut children's books. Unfortunately, she did not get to finish them. She was adopted and finished growing up in California, where she made many lifelong friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, John; sisters Donna and Fevronia; brothers Mekey and John.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Selina Arshen; son John Arshen II, wife Dawn and their sons, John and Alex, who were the most important thing in Carla's life; sister Peggy Clark; sister Sonja Pattee; and brother Darel Musgrave and wife Karen; many nieces and nephews and close friends Carla considered family.
She was a friend to all; she never met a stranger. She spent most of her career in hospitality so she could meet as many people as possible. She loved making people happy and was great at it. Everyone who met her could feel her positive vibe, even in the darkest days with health struggles.
Family was the cornerstone of her life and she loved having as many of them around as possible, especially being motherly to all the little ones. She could always get a chuckle or a smile from even the toughest crowd and she made the most of every moment. Her holiday food spreads were legendary and she loved hosting the get-togethers.
She was also a nature lover. Many many days were spent in the woods and at the water. Fall trees were her favorite and she loved taking long drives or walks just to look at the trees.
Carla did not want a service, but the family would like to have a celebration of her life on her birthday in 2021. Any and all are welcome to attend. Please see her facebook page for details or to leave pictures or stories.
Arrangements were handled by the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
