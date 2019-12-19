Masontown
Carla Marie Seiaman, 71, of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Masontown, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Generations of Oakton Pavillion, Des Plaines, Ill.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with the Reverend William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.