Carlton L. Beasley Sr.

Uniontown
Carlton L. “Man-man” Beasley, Sr., 62, of Uniontown, departed this life suddenly on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
He was born on September 27, 1959, in Uniontown, to James and Dorothy Beasley.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons: Carlton Beasley, Jr., and Robert Love; one daughter, Brishonna Winfrey (David); two stepsons: Mike and Mark Hicks; one brother, James Beasley, Sr.; four sisters; Ronda “Jeanie” Owens, Patricia “Teke” Beasley Blackwell, Vivian “Chunk” McKinney, and Maureen “Beasley” Dyall; 10 grandchildren: Carlton Beasley III, Leilani Beasley, Robert Love II, Cameron Glasgow-Love, Deion Winfrey, Drew Winfrey, Christian Jones, Iyarah Hicks, Ava Spence, and Tyale Hicks (Mia); lifelong friends: April Jackson, Scott Trapp, and Bruce Johnson, Sr.; special friends: Edward “Junie” Harris and Daryel “Skeet” Rose; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Friends were received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, on Thursday, March 10th. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, Friday, March 11th, in the funeral home. Interment is private and will be held at a later date.
Floral tributes and condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Masks are required to attend.
