Uniontown
Carlton L. Beasley Sr., 62, and affectionately known as "Man-man" departed this life suddenly on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
He was born on September 27, 1959, in Uniontown, to James and Dorothy Beasley.
Carl attended Emerson High School in Buffalo, N.Y.. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country and later received an honorable discharge.
He was employed by Chessie System Railroad as a lineman for six years. He also worked for the Fayette County Housing Authority as a Maintenance worker.
Carl volunteered monthly at the Food Bank, where he thoroughly enjoyed helping those in need. Carl also offered services as a handyman and lawn care manager for friends, family, and neighbors during his later years.
Carl was well known in Uniontown for his laughter, humor, and his dedication to family and friends. He was an ambassador of love and strength to those who knew him throughout the community, and he considered everyone family. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards, and attending family gatherings while feasting on homemade dishes.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents: James and Dorothy Beasley; his sister, Lois "Beanie" Staley; and one beloved nephew, Darius Beasley.
He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons: Carlton Beasley, Jr. and Robert Love; one daughter, Brishonna Winfrey (David); two stepsons: Mike and Mark Hicks; one brother, James Beasley, Sr.; four sisters; Ronda "Jeanie" Owens, Patricia "Teke" Beasley Blackwell, Vivian "Chunk" McKinney, and Maureen "Beasley" Dyall; 10 grandchildren: Carlton Beasley III, Leilani Beasley, Robert Love II, Cameron Glasgow-Love, Deion Winfrey, Drew Winfrey, Christian Jones, Iyarah Hicks, Ava Spence, and Tyale Hicks (Mia); lifelong friends: April Jackson, Scott Trapp, and Bruce Johnson, Sr.; special friends: Edward "Junie" Harris and Daryel "Skeet" Rose; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.