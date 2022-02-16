Miller Farm
Carmel Proud Keefer, formerly of Miller Farm, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Woodcrest Senior Living Community in Scottdale.
Born on December 6, 1925, in Munhall to the late Thomas and Eleanor Mason Proud.
Carmel is survived by her daughter, Paulette Hudock of Chalk Hill; step-daughter, Judy Mailloux (William) of Ohio; step-son, Ellis Benton Keefer, Jr. (Donna) of Georgia; youngest brother, Keith Proud of Fort Myers, Fla.; grandsons, Daniel “Tom” Hudock, Jr. (Teresa Gregory) of Mt. Lebanon, and Christopher Hudock (Stephanie) of Stowe; step-grandchildren, Greg Keefer (Cristel) of Florida, Scott Keefer (Patti) of Georgia, Gail Doktor (Chris) of Mass., Carlton Pomeroy (Elisabeth) of Florida, Kathryn Wauben of Ohio, and Keith Pomeroy (Christi) of Ohio; also survived by 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Carmel was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Benton Keefer, Sr.; brothers, Earl, Ray and Wilfred Proud; son-in-law, Daniel Hudock, Sr.; step great-grandchild, Jessica Doktor.
Carmel was a member of the New Salem Presbyterian Church, where she was very active for over 35 years. She was a member of various organizations such as the Presbyterian Women, and the Grange in Farmington. She also volunteered her time at the Presbyterian Home in Greensburg.
Visitation will be held at The New Salem Presbyterian Church, 27 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., followed by entombment in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Carmel’s wishes are that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the New Salem Presbyterian Church.
The family would also like to send a special thank you to all the staff at Woodcrest Senior Living Community and Medi Hospice, that took such excellent care of Carmel during her final days. The staff and administration went well above and beyond what could have been expected, despite all of the restrictions of the past two years.
Arrangements in the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.