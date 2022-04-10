Dunbar
Carmella F. Hardy, 95, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 23, 1927, in Upper Tyrone Township, to the late Joseph Cope and the late Lucy Mardis Cope.
Carmella enjoyed cooking, baking, embroidery, and doting on her many Dachshunds that she had over the years. She was a collector of many things, but in particular she was very proud of her tea pot collection, which she used for tea parties for neighborhood children.
She was awarded a Certificate in Theater Management from Duquesne University.
People were her passion and many will remember her in her longtime role as a movie theater and flea market manager at the Comet Drive In. It was there that she provided firm guidance mixed with loads of laughter to scores of young teens as they started their first jobs.
She was involved in her community. She was a member of the Fayette County MH/MR Advisory Board, where she was recognized for her years of service, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, where she freely gave of her time to talk one-on-one with those coping with mental illness and was an advocate for their care. She was a member of the Dunbar Historical Society, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 21, Fayette Family Connection, Ladies of Charity, the Connellsville Red Hat Society and many other organizations and activities over the years.
She was a poet and enjoyed writing poetry in her later years.
She is survived by her children, Carl Hardy, Stanley "Kevin" Hardy (Diana Homer), Laurene Hardy (Rick Lepley); grandchildren, Kurtis L. Hardy (Rachel), Kourey R. Goodwin; special nieces and nephews; special friend, Pastor Robert Wrachford and family; and pup pups, Grace and Gus.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald E. Hardy; siblings, Elizabeth Agnes "Aggie" Bryner, Charles "Bud" Cope, Donald A. Cope, Evelyn Tishman, William "Bill" G. Cope, Mary Catherine "Cutie" Lincoln, and Robert "Bobby" A. Cope.
Special thanks to her caregiver, Susie Baker; Fr. Julius Capongpongan; and Pam, Sandy, Laura, Pastor Lee Maley and others from Amedisys Hospice.
Friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, where morning prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 11. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Private entombment will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Dunbar Community Library, the Dunbar Historical Society or a charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.