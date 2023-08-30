Carmella Layton Roley

Connellsville
Carmella "Connie" Layton Roley, 76, of Connellsville, died Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 1, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.