Uniontown
Carmella M. Lipperini Locke, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Private visitation for family only. Everyone is invited to St. Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, for a Funeral Mass. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a personal thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for the care given Carmella and the excellent sitters she had care for her.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.