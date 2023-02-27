Uniontown
Carmella M. Lipperini Locke, 81, of Uniontown, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Born April 24, 1941 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Frederico "Fred" and Mary Ellen Pace Lipperini.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Locke, in 2003.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lisa Locke and Leonard (Shannon) Locke; her grandchildren, Gavin and Savannah; her sisters, Frances Lipperini and Dolores (Joe) Yoders; her nephews, Richard (Pam) and Christopher Burkovich; and her cousins.
Carmella was a X-Ray technician at the Cleveland Clinic, a member ofSaint Therese Church of Uniontown and was a great baker.
Private visitation for family only. Everyone is invited to Saint Therese Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, at 10 a.m. on Thursday March 2, 2023, for a Funeral Mass. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a personal thank you to the staff ofAmedisys Hospice for the care given Carmella and the excellent sittersshe had care for her.
Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
Your personal writtentributes and memories are welcome and encouraged atwww.hakyfuneralhome.com
