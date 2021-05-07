Monessen
On May 3, 2021, Carmen R. Smith, 49, of Monessen, stepped on board of a Heavenly bound train and left behind tearful family and friends.
Carmen was the daughter of Richard Marshall and LaVerne Smith. She enjoyed her work as a health care worker and the loves of her life, her children and grandchildren.
Carmen was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion AME Church of Brownsville, where she received her salvation.
She leaves looking towards the sky her mother, LaVerne Smith (Allen Young); daughters, La'Ticia, Octaviea and Kellithia; one son, Vis'Shant'e; two grandchildren, Amariona and Ja'Ron; two brothers, Wilfred (Felecia) and Erving (Brandi); godson, William Oden. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, with the service starting at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion AME Church, 214 Cadwallader Street, Brownsville, with Rev. Carl Kemp, pastor. A final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, Funeral Director, 724-379-5420.
