Republic
Carol A. Doyle Zaccagnini, 84, of Republic, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in her home.
Carol was born August 28, 1938, in Uniontown, a daughter of Charles and Pauline Stewart Doyle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Zaccagnini Sr.; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Carol is survived by her son, Richard A. Zaccagnini Jr. (Rick) with whom she made her home; her daughter, Mary C. Tomi and husband Craig of Asheville, Ohio; grandchildren, Amelia (Molly) Tomi, Zachary Tomi, and Mila Zaccagnini; brother, Jerry Doyle of Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
