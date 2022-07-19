Uniontown
Carol A. Hornbeck Nicholas, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Uniontown. She was a daughter of the late Glady Hornbeck.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nicholas.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Ross (Mike) of Dunbar; one grandson, Cody Yauger of Dunbar; and her special cousin, Amy Leiberger (Robbie) of Hopwood.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, July 20, with Pastor Lee Marley officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
