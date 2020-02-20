Formerly of Charleroi
Carol A Stuck, 73, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Greater Pittsburgh RNC in Greensburg.
She was born May 27, 1946, in Charleroi, a daughter of Raymond Stuck and Martha Caroline Jobes Stuck.
Carol was a 1964 graduate of Frazier High School, a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bethel Park, past president of the Insurance Women of Pittsburgh, and retired in 2011 as personal lines manager from Henderson Brothers Insurance Agency in Pittsburgh.
She is survived by her sister, Burnetta Mayhew and husband James of Rostraver Township; niece Martha-Patterson Avery and husband John of Rostraver Township; and two great-nephews, Cole and Robert Avery.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, in Perryopolis United Methodist Church, 203 Independence Street, Perryopolis. There will be a visitation with the family in the church social room following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society for Ovarian Cancer Research or the Kidney Research Foundation.
Funeral arrangements were handled by ELEY/MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.