Uniontown
Carol A. Zuchowsky Luick age 69 of Uniontown, Pa passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg. She was born November 22, 1949, in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late Stanley Kozlovich and Caroline Collins.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert E. Luick; her daughter, Kimberly Mari (Dave); son Robert J Luick (Sarah); grandchildren David Mari Jr. (Taylor), Michael Mari (Samantha), Colten and Carson; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Elizabeth, Brantley and two more great-grandbabies due this year. Also surviving are brother Robert Zuchowsky (Suzan) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol loved spending time with her family, including her fur baby Peanut. She loved bingo, and gardening her flowers. She had such a green thumb. She was a wonderful person.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, Pa., on Tuesday February 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., when a blessing service will be held. Brunch will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Hutchinson Sportsman Club, Hopwood.
“Love you forever and always mom.”
