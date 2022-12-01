Perryopolis
Carol Ann Bednar Dale, 70, of Perryopolis passed away on November 28, 2022.
She was born on February 20, 1952 in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth Seman Bednar.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her nephew, Shannon Kelly.
Carol graduated from Frazier High School class of 1970 and was employed as a bartender at the Cactus Lounge for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Gerald "Jerry" G. Dale, Sr.; children, son, Jerry (Keli) Dale, Jr., Jaime (Eric) Dale; grandson, Nathan Dale; sister, Patty Kelly.
Carol's family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, Pa. where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Father Oleh Seremchuk of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis as celebrant. Interment is private.
Online condolences are welcome at blairlowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.