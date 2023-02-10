Uniontown
Carol Ann Cable Handlin, 64, of Uniontown, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in her daughter’s home in Uniontown.
She was born November 11, 1958, in Brownsville, to the late Mary Ann Krepps Cable.
She was a homemaker throughout her life, and will always be remembered as a strong-willed and feisty lady, who loved her kids, and especially her grandkids, with all her might. In her spare time, she thoroughly enjoyed going to Bingo and was able to enjoy her beloved game up until the very end.
She is survived by her husband, James E. “Jim” Handlin, whom she spent 45 years with; her children, Jamie Daughters and fiance Bill Morgan, and Janet (Scott Jr.) Darnell; stepchildren, Tabetha Handling and James Handlin; grandchildren, Julie Daughters, Joshua Daughters, Tyler Daughters, Jeremiah Lehmnan, Scott Darnell II, Kaleb Lehman, Makenzie Lehman, Brayden Darnell, Danielle Valentine and Cortney Handlin, Michael Handlin, James E. Handlin Jr., Destiny Stewart and Cody Steve; her great-grandchildren, Tripp, Rylie, Kanon, Kace, Khai, Kinzly, Simon, Maddox, Maxton and Silas; brother, William “Billy” Cable; niece, Jessica (Brandon) Bowers; and nephews, Billy Cable and Jeremy Cable.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Robin D’Andrea.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 nd 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 11, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 12, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Private inurnment will be held at a later time in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.