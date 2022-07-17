The family of Carol Ann DeGusipe announces with great sorrow her passing on Monday, July 11, 2022. Carol was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. She was born August 7, 1948.
Visitation at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Family and friends will gather at Christ the King Parish, St. Joseph Church, on Dorseyville Road, O'Hara Township, for Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Carol's family requests that Donations in her name be made to the American Heart Association. www.thomasmsmithfuneralhome.com
