On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, God took Carol Ann Gudac, 71, of Uniontown, back into his heavenly kingdom. She was born April 13, 1951, to Anna Anastasia Subaczus Campbell and James A. Campbell in Clarksburg, W.Va.
Carol was the best Wife, Mom and Nana. She loved her family and fought to stay with them as long as God would let her.
Carol grew up in the Clarksburg-Bridgeport, W.Va. area for the first 16 years of her life, attending All Saints Grade School, followed by Notre Dame High School. There she met life long friends, Donna Duke and her family, who became more like family.
Growing up, she spent many weekends and weeks in the summer traveling to Jeanette to spend time with her aunts, uncles and cousins (Sharon, Lee, Denny and Kathy), who became the siblings she never had. Carol cherished the memories she had growing up with her cousins, all of the fun times they had and all of the trouble they got into.
Then, in 1967, she moved with her parents to Uniontown, where she has resided for the past 55 years. She finished out her high school years at St. John's High School in Uniontown.
Carol met her sweetheart and the love of her life, Frank, when she was 16 years old. They met while hanging out with friends at the Uniontown Shopping Center, when he asked her if she wanted to go for a ride. They married four years later and have celebrated 51 years of marriage. Carol adored her Frankie and treasured every moment they had together, sharing a lifetime of love, happiness and beautiful memories. They were inseparable and leaned on each other as they walked through life together, enjoying all of the blessings and holding each other through the challenges. They were undeniable soul mates, who made each other better.
Carol and Frank had three beautiful daughters, Lauren, Ashley (who passed away), and Marissa. Carol was the best Mom, dedicating her life to her girls and their families. She guided them, lighting the way so they didn't miss a step. She listened and talked and gave the best advice. She taught them to be strong, confident, independent women, to keep God first with family next, to believe in themselves and to live life to the fullest. Carol never judged anyone and treated everyone, no matter who they were, with respect, kindness and compassion and taught her daughters to do the same. She was a role model for her girls, the perfect example of who a Mom should be. She was present for her girls in every sense of the word. She knew when to push them, when to pull them back, when to give them tough love and when to give them a hug. She gave them a foundation strong in values and integrity and imparted on them her positive, can-do attitude, work ethic and determination. She gave her life to her family, ensuring anything her girls wanted to try they could, whether that meant driving weekly to Pittsburgh for acting lessons, traveling the country for basketball, leading a Girl Scout troop, or helping work on school projects.
Carol loved her girls, but no one compared to her grandchildren, Chase, Nathan, Charley and Colton, who meant everything to her. She taught them, supported them, spoiled them, encouraged them and showered them with unconditional love. She was at all of their games, school events and activities and anything else they did. She was their biggest cheerleader.
Carol also held a special place in her heart for the boys who married her daughters, Justin and CJ, whom she dearly loved as her own.
Carol was so proud of her family. They were her world. She saw her kids and grandkids almost daily, and talked to them on the phone multiple times a day. Her girls never went far, both moving into homes a few houses down from their parents.
Carol was a devout Catholic, resolute in her faith and turned to God and the Blessed Mother for strength, praying daily and putting her trust in the Lord. She loved Medjugorje, and was blest to have spent time on a pilgrimage there with her cousin, Kathy, a few years ago. Carol was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Carol was passionate about teaching and learning. She was smart and an excellent writer. She attained her Bachelor's of Science degree in Education and her Master's degree in Speech and Hearing, both from California University, achieving highest honors, all while working full-time at Sears department store in the Credit Department.
She spent 35 years as a Speech and Language Pathologist for the Intermediate Unit before retiring. She worked in schools across Fayette County, helping countless children with their speech, many of whom still kept in touch with her or stopped to thank her if their paths crossed. She took great pride in her work and helping others.
Carol was full of life, love and personality. She lit up any room when she walked into it. You knew the party was just starting when Carol arrived. She had a way to make anything fun and had a great sense of humor. She was a strong, beautiful, talented, selfless woman who gave the absolute best hugs. When Carol hugged you, you could feel that she genuinely cared. She had a special gift to make others feel so special. She spoke her mind and wasn't afraid to tell you what she thought. She had a strong will to live, which helped her in her three different battles with cancer over the past 18 years. Carol always put everyone else first, no matter what. Even though, for the past six years she endured a very painful and progressive cancer, you never knew she was in pain or suffering. She put a smile on her face and lived her life, grateful for every day she had. Her strength, resilience, and courage helped her to continue to defy medical odds.
With her warm, kind heart, welcoming demeanor and beautiful smile, she made a lasting impression with anyone she got to know. She never met a stranger and she made the most and best of any situation. She opened her heart and her home to family and friends, enjoying having everyone at her house to visit. She tried to keep connected with everyone in the family. Carol treasured all of her special friends, their conversations and the times they spent together. Carol left her mark on this world and all of the countless lives she touched.
Carol loved the beach and sitting in her chair watching the waves, family vacations and parties, where she could spend time with all of those she loved. She cherished watching her grandkids, swimming in her pool, going for rides in the convertible, cuddling with Gracie (her sweet, loyal puppy), spending time with her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law (Nancy and Pat, and Mark and Liz), cousins (Sharon and Nick, Lee and Rose, Denny and Sharon, Kathy and Rich, Skipper and Kathy), and niece (Koressa and husband Joe) and their families, playing Scrabble or cards with Frank on the side porch, challenging her grandkids to a game of Parcheesi or Go Fish, or playing Bridge or Dominos with dear friends or family.
Carol also loved to shop and had a way of finding the best selections and deals. She could happily shop all day with her girls or best friend. Her favorite store was Kaufmann's department store in downtown Pittsburgh until it closed. She was also a TJ's girl.
For the past 13 years, until her mom passed away at the age of 101 (eight weeks to the day from when Carol passed), Carol was the caregiver for her mom, who lived with her and Frank.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna; daughter, Ashley; father- and motherd-in-law, Frank, Frances and Evelyn; her stepsister, Dolores Kutsick and husband George; her dear friends, Donna and Frank; and many family and friends.
She is survived by her her beloved husband, Frank; daughters and sons-in-law, Lauren and Justin Goletz, and Marissa and CJ Shimshock; grandchildren, Chase and Nathan Goletz, and Charley and Colton Shimshock; godson, Mitchell Gennuso; as well as sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice team of Uniontown for their excellent care and support during Carol's very brief time on hospice, especially Jennifer (who became like part of the family while caring for Carol's mom) and Heidi.
A private viewing will be held for Carol, followed by Mass and Christian Burial at Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown, where she will be laid to rest by her angel, Ashley.
Arrangements are being handled through the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Elegius Mini Equine Sanctuary in McDowell, Va.; or Fayette Friends of Animals. Masses are always welcome.
