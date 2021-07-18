Smithfield
Carol Ann Rahm, 64, of Smithfield, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in WVU Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 10, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of Ray A. Gray Sr. and the late Anna L. Gray.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas S. Rahm Sr.; and her son, Douglas S. Rahm Jr.
Surviving her are children, Cristina L. (Edward) Myers, and Jason P. Rahm and his significant other, Brittney Pitzer; grandchildren Paige L. Rahm and Katelyn, Eddie and Jayden Myers; brother Ray A. Jr. (Debbie) Gray; and sister Joy L. (Tom) Williams; brother-in-law Terry A. Rahm; nieces and nephews Nicole Gray, and Holly and Tommie Williams; as well many other loved extended family and friends; and her beloved fur friend, Maddie Bell.
Carol was a 1975 graduate of Fairchance Georges High School. She graduated in 1999 from the Fayette County Vo-tech School as a practical nurse. Throughout her years, she was an employee at Lakeview Resort, King's Personal Care Home, Interim Home Healthcare, and many years at Fairfield's Personal Care Home.
Carol's greatest pastimes were playing bingo, building puzzles and watching Steeler football. She enjoyed having long talks with family and friends telling stories from her past. She was so proud of her grandchildren and loved them dearly.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 18, and Monday, July 18, for the funeral service that will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Paul Lesher officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
