Thompson 2
Carol Ann Skinner Kennedy, 71, of Thompson 2, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Washington Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Uniontown on December 22, 1948 a daughter of the Charles Edward Skinner, Jr and Margaret Dorothy Sanner Skinner.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Jody Kennedy.
Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Leroy Jess "Butch" Kennedy; son, Shawn (Susan) Michael Kennedy; grandchildren, Harley Kennedy, Kimberly Kennedy, Liam Kennedy, Mariska Pusateri; great granddaughter, Lily Ann Shaffor.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carol's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC.., Republic, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
