Carol Ann Stacoviak, 71, of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born February 16, 1948, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Szekeres Stacoviak.
Her brother, Michael Stacoviak, also preceded her in death.
Carol Ann is survived by her sister, Rose Marie Everly and husband Richard of LaBelle; her nieces, Jennifer Gray and husband William of Hanover, Loni Demastus and husband Derek of Jefferson Hills; her nephews, Michael Stacoviak and wife Jennifer of Fairbank, Adam Stacoviak and wife Heather of Houston, Texas. Also survived by multiple cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Carol graduated in 1966 from Redstone High School. She worked at The Charles Company for many years before going to Children & Youth Services of Allegheny County and eventually to Department of Environmental Protection, Pittsburgh, upon her retirement.
She was a former member of St. James Roman Catholic Church of LaBelle and St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church of Mount Washington.
Carol loved doing crafts and spending time with her family.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, January 16, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt officiating. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
