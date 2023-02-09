Uniontown
Carol Annette Kolat Morris, 76, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday February 7, 2023. She was born December 20, 1946 in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Andrew Kolat and Agnes Therese (Gregor) Kolat; and a sister, Lois Ann Wydo.
Carol was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years, K. Robert Morris; two daughters, Wende and Kelly Morris of Uniontown; her beloved dog, Riley; and several nieces and nephews and great- nieces and great- nephews.
To honor Carol's wishes, funeral services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Carol may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15106.
