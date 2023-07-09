My Final Letter
My Sunrise was on March 13, 1952, I was the ninth child born to Verda Ross King of Fairchance. I went to school at Fairchance Elementary and graduated from Fairchance Georges Senior High School in 1970.
In December of 1970, I married Dennis Wormack and from that union came four children.
I later went on to obtain my cosmetology license from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. I was employed at the former Earring Palace and during this time I decided to further my education at the California University of Pennsylvania, where I obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Upon graduating, I secured a position with Domestic Relations as an enforcement officer for child support from which I retired after 23½ years of employment. My love for a good bargain led me to work post-retirement at the Salvation Army.
My life was full and complete and my sunset came quick yet peaceful on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va., surrounded by my loved ones.
Upon my homegoing I look forward to seeing my mom and the siblings that have passed before me.
Upon departing this life, I leave my beloved children: Dennis, Shawn (Channel), Patrick, Savon (Alexis) and India. My Beloved Grandchildren: Avery, Xavier, Phenix, Draven, Kamden, Jaxsyn, Macen, Valera-Faye; and my very first great-granddaughter, Ayla.
I also leave my siblings: Tom King, Blanche Wilderson, Marshell and Pamela. My dear friend and confidant, Twila Knox. I leave many nieces and nephews, as well as a very special niece, Erica Harris; and sister-in-law, Julia King.
I ask that you do not grieve for me, for I am not dead, I am simply sleeping in the bosom of my Heavenly Father.
Well, the time has come, I must go. Be of good cheer, know that I love you all and rejoice in my homecoming. Remember this is an appointment we all must keep, so get your affairs in order. My final request is in lieu of flowers you donate to your local women’s shelter.
Love, Mom
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
